Top 5 richest Indian female cricketers of 2025

DEBOLINA ROY
Mithali Raj
An estimated net worth of ₹40–45 crore keeps Mithali Raj as one of the
richest Indian women cricketers. Her career as captain, her leadership,
and her post-retirement ventures, from commentary to endorsements,
continue to inspire and pay dividends.
Smriti Mandhana
The net worth of the Vice-Captain, Smriti Mandhana, is around ₹32–34
crores. In addition to her earnings from the BCCI, she was bought by
Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹3.4 crore in the WPL, making her one
of the most sellable faces in the field.
Harmanpreet Kaur
The Indian captain in all three formats, Harmanpreet Kaur, has amassed
an estimated wealth of ₹24-26 crore. A ₹50 lakh BCCI Grade A deal, a ₹1.8 crore contract with Mumbai Indians and several endorsement deals made her one of the richest Indian women cricketers.
Jhulan Goswami
A legendary fast bowler, Jhulan Goswami's estimated net worth is ₹8
crore, and she is an inspiration even after retirement. Her cricketing
career, Legends League Cricket roles, and position in Air India
represent her lasting power.
Jemimah Rodrigues
With an estimated net worth of is ₹5 crore, rising star Jemimah Rodrigues also emerges as one of the top 5 richest Indian women cricketers. Her recent ₹2.2 crore WPL contract with the Delhi Capitals, along with
growing brand deals, has boosted that figure. Her talent and energy
mark a new face of Indian women's cricket.