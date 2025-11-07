150 years of Vande Mataram: 6 facts about India’s National Song

Udisha
Vande Mataram, the National Song of India turns 150-years-old on November 7, 2025. The song, written in Sanskritised Bengali, was penned by Indian novelist from Bengal, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.
The song was first published on November 7, 1875 in the famous Bengali literary magazine, Bangadarshan which was founded by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1872. He later added the hymn in his timeless, historical novel Anandamath, published in 1882.
Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, also the composer of India's National Anthem, composed the music of Vande Mataram and set it to the melodies of Raaga Desh. Rabindranath Tagore performed the song for the first time at the Calcutta Congress session in 1896.
Vande Mataram became a revolutionary cry against the colonial rule, especially during the Partition of Bengal in 1905. At the time, the British Government banned the public recitation and chantings of the song, threatening imprisonment. However, defiance continued.
On November 16, 1938, the British Government placed an official ban on the singing of the song, once again. The song had become integral to the Indian Nationalist movement and in protest, some students continued singing the song and many were met with house arrests.
After years of challenges, Vande Mataram was officially adopted as the National Song of India on January 24, 1950 by the Constituent Assembly of India. Rajendra Prasad, President of the Assembly declared that the song must be given the equal respect as the Jana Gana Mana.