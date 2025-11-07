4 shocking moments in The Family Man

Udisha
The season 1 ending
Season 1 of Family Man ended with a banger cliffhanger, one that the audience could never expect. With the chemical plant attack in Delhi unravelling, Srikant Tiwari knows it is too late to stop. The season ends as Milind is shot and Zoya is desperate for help, both trapped inside the plant.
Karim is killed
In the first season, Srikant Tiwari kills an innocent Karim, wrongly suspected of being a terrorist. Srikant, riddled with guilt, faces serious challenges in his job when a video recorded by Karim declaring his innocence, is revealed.
Srikant Tiwari rejoins T.A.S.C.
In the second season, Srikant Tiwari gives up his corporate job, which he had joined to spend more time with his family. But he can never stay away from adventure too long. Srikant rejoins T.A.S.C. after a new mission presented itself.
Dhriti's moment of self-defence
In season 2, Srikant Tiwari's daughter, Dhriti violently kills her kidnapper after being held captive. No one would have expected such a brutal display of violence from Dhriti, but she did what she had to do to save her life and escape.