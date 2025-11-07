4 winter coats and jackets that will never go out of fashion

Udisha
Bomber Jackets
Bomber jackets give the perfect, casual street vibes during winter. Usually short, this zipped jacket was originally designed for pilots that has never gone out of trend.
Trench Coats
Trench coats were originally designed to protect from rain and were made to wear during the autumn months. However, they have been adapted as winter favourites due to their ability to be chic and cool at the same time. Usually made of thin material, this is perfect for places that does not face severe winter.
Faux Fur Coats
The epitome of elegance, fur never goes out of style. One of the oldest types of winter wear, faux fur has replaced animal fur for all the right reasons. So, if you want a luxe look this winter, you know what to wear.
Leather Jackets
This timeless jacket has a never ending tryst with fashion. A rebellious symbol of counter-culture, this was made famous by rock stars and musicians in the mid 1990s. It is known to be fashionable as well as durable.