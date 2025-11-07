Delhi AQI "very poor at 309": 4 ways to protect yourself

Udisha
Wear a mask
The Air Quality Index (AQI) is worsening all across India, especially in Delhi. If you are living in an area where the air quality is hazardous, always remember to wear a proper mask or cover your face before stepping out.
Install air purifiers
Staying indoors does not mean that you are not breathing in poor quality air. Install air purifiers in your homes and keep doors and windows shut so that you can breath in clean air, saving your health from the worsening AQI in Delhi.
Do not exercise outdoors
If you are in the habit of morning walks, runs or jogging, absolutely avoid that when the air quality is low in Delhi. While exercising is good for your health, working out outdoors with hazardous air quality will only worsen your health.
Eat healthy
It is important that you prepare your body to fight as much of toxins as possible. Stay hydrated and consume food that is packed in anti-oxidants such as leafy vegetables, greens, berries, citrus fruits, pumpkin and more.