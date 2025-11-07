The perfect Netflix show according to your zodiac sign

DEBOLINA ROY
Sacred Games
Adventurous Aries, you love thrills and action. Sacred Games is fast-paced Netflix show, full of suspense, and something that perfectly suits your bold personality.
Bridgerton
Taurus loves luxury, romance, and aesthetic pleasure. The royal drama and lavish sets of Bridgerton perfectly match your comfort-loving nature.
Looop Lapeta
Twisty plots and unpredictable stories amuse curious and playful Geminis. Looop Lapeta has that eccentric plot that will keep your energetic mind entertained.
The Crown
Emotional and family-oriented, Cancers love deep relationships and storytelling. This Netflix show perfectly resonates with your sensitive side.
Money Heist
Bold Leos love power, drama, and high-stakes action. Money Heist’s intense story and larger-than-life characters mirror your confident and daring personality.
Mindhunter
Analytical Virgos enjoy strategy and psychological depth, and the investigating plots of Mindhunter strongly engage one's logical and detailed thinking.
Never Have I Ever
Balanced Librans enjoy humour and relationship stories. Never Have I Ever's witty plot and social dynamics fit your charming, social nature.
Delhi Crime
Intense and passionate Scorpios are drawn to gripping stories. Delhi Crime's tension and edge-of-your-seat plot match your mysterious aura.
The Witcher
Adventurous Sagittarians love epic journeys and fantasy. The action-packed world of The Witcher stirs your love for adventure.
Squid Game
Ambitious Capricorns appreciate strategy and competition. Squid Game’s calculated challenges and survival tactics align with your determined personality.
Black Mirror
Innovative Aquarians love everything futuristic and thought-provoking. This Netflix show suits your unique and imaginative thinking with its mind-bending stories.