The perfect Netflix show according to your zodiac sign

DEBOLINA ROY

Aries

Sacred Games

Adventurous Aries, you love thrills and action. Sacred Games is fast-paced Netflix show, full of suspense, and something that perfectly suits your bold personality.

Taurus

Bridgerton

Taurus loves luxury, romance, and aesthetic pleasure. The royal drama and lavish sets of Bridgerton perfectly match your comfort-loving nature.

Gemini

Looop Lapeta

Twisty plots and unpredictable stories amuse curious and playful Geminis. Looop Lapeta has that eccentric plot that will keep your energetic mind entertained.

Cancer

The Crown

Emotional and family-oriented, Cancers love deep relationships and storytelling. This Netflix show perfectly resonates with your sensitive side.

Leo

Money Heist

Bold Leos love power, drama, and high-stakes action. Money Heist’s intense story and larger-than-life characters mirror your confident and daring personality.

Virgo

Mindhunter

Analytical Virgos enjoy strategy and psychological depth, and the investigating plots of Mindhunter strongly engage one's logical and detailed thinking.

Libra

Never Have I Ever

Balanced Librans enjoy humour and relationship stories. Never Have I Ever's witty plot and social dynamics fit your charming, social nature.

Scorpio

Delhi Crime

Intense and passionate Scorpios are drawn to gripping stories. Delhi Crime's tension and edge-of-your-seat plot match your mysterious aura.

Sagittarius

The Witcher

Adventurous Sagittarians love epic journeys and fantasy. The action-packed world of The Witcher stirs your love for adventure.

Capricorn

Squid Game

Ambitious Capricorns appreciate strategy and competition. Squid Game’s calculated challenges and survival tactics align with your determined personality.

Aquarius

Black Mirror

Innovative Aquarians love everything futuristic and thought-provoking. This Netflix show suits your unique and imaginative thinking with its mind-bending stories.

