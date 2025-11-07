Top 5 skiing spots in India for your winter vacation

Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir

It is one of the most popular skiing spots in the country. Snow-clad slopes, a gondola lift, and skiing tracks for beginners, intermediates, and experts-it has them all. Skiing equipment is available for hire and costs about ₹800 per day; gondola passes are between ₹600 and ₹1,000. The nearest airport is Srinagar, 51 kilometers away.

Auli, Uttarakhand

Auli is another popular skiing destination in India, famous for its picturesque alpine slopes and stunning views of the Garhwal Himalayas. The trip packages begin at about ₹6,750. It is accessible by road, a 270-kilometer drive from Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun.

Solang Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Solang Valley is one of the best skiing destinations in India for beginners and families. Snowboarding, skiing, and tubing are on offer, with beginner sessions starting from ₹300 per hour. It is 40 kilometers away from Kullu Airport, connected by road or bus from Manali.

Kufri, Himachal Pradesh

Kufri is a popular skiing spot in India for beginners, offering easy access to slopes and training facilities. Entry and training fees start from approximately ₹300. Kufri is about a 30-minute drive from Shimla and well-connected by road and rail.

Narkanda, Himachal Pradesh

Narkanda is one of the quieter skiing spots in India, perfect for those seeking peace along with snow adventures. Ski courses start from ₹6,720 per person. It can be reached via Shimla or by road from Delhi along the Hindustan-Tibet Road.

