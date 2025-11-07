Top 5 skiing spots in India for your winter vacation

Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir

It is one of the most popular skiing spots in the country. Snow-clad slopes, a gondola lift, and skiing tracks for beginners, intermediates, and experts-it has them all. Skiing equipment is available for hire and costs about ₹800 per day; gondola passes are between ₹600 and ₹1,000. The nearest airport is Srinagar, 51 kilometers away.