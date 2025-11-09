4 Indian instruments that are almost extinct

Udisha
Mayuri
A bowed instrument, this is beautifully designed like a peacock and adorned with actual features and bill. This instrument traditionally has sixteen frets and nineteen strings of which four are melody strings.
Yazh
This instrument is very similar to the harp and is played with two hands. Native to Tamil Nadu, ancient literature of the region mentions this instrument which is now only found in museums.
Morchang
This is the Indian Jaw harp which is played with the left hand and mouth. Known for the variety of sound patterns it can make, this percussion instrument has a metal tongue and metal ring. This instrument is historically important to both Hindustani and Carnatic music.
Pena
Central to Manipuri folk music, this ancient instrument is made of simple things like bamboo rod and coconut shell. This mono string instrument is still played during a popular Meitei festival, Lai Haroba with only 145 active players remaining.