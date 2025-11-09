4 skincare hacks which are as good as overnight botox

Udisha
Retinoids
Retinoids is a popular anti-aging skincare product often recommended by dermatologists. This product stimulates collagen and elastin production, thus tightening skin and making the skin texture better. Do not use this regularly, but adding this to your skincare routine will give you results as good as botox.
Gua Sha
It is very important to stimulate blood circulation in your face to stop it from aging rapidly and gua sha does exactly that. Facial massage or the korean gua sha helps promote lymphatic drainage which gives a more fresh look. Botox also provides muscle-relaxing effects so gua sha or any facial massage helps release tension.
Sunscreen
Too much exposure to the sun can lead to early signs of aging on the skin with wrinkles and spots. Applying sun screen everyday is a skincare routine you must follow like a ritual. It prevents collagen breakdown and skin damage, slowing down signs of aging.
Vitamin C Serum
Use face serums that have antioxidants in them. You can use vitamin C serum which protects the skin from pollution and sun damage all of which can lead to premature aging. It also brightens the skin giving a naturally younger look.