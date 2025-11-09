5 food items that help improve fatty liver

Udisha
Leafy Greens
People are right when they say that green vegetables are game changers when it comes to our health and that is especially true if you have been diagnosed with fatty liver. Leafy green vegetables are rich in vitamins and antioxidants which help improve liver health. Add spinach, cabbage, lettuce, gourd to your diet for a healthier lifestyle.
Garlic
Packed with phyto-chemicals, garlic helps in detoxification thus helping your liver reduce the fat deposit. Garlic helps enhance the flavour of the food that you need and adding a little bit of garlic to your food will benefit you and help you deal with fatty liver.
Black Coffee
Black coffee preferably with no sugar helps keep the inflammation in your liver in check, a common side effect of having a fatty liver. Drinking black coffee helps reduce liver enzymes and slow fat buildup, all thanks to the antioxidants. However, remember to drink in moderation.
Fish
Fish rich in Omega-3 fatty acids is extremely good for your liver health. Fish like tuna, salmon, hilsa or mackerel reduce liver inflammation and fat deposit. So make sure that your daily diet has at least one serving of fish in it so that you can say goodbye to the fatty liver soon.
Whole Wheat Grains
If you are suffering from fatty liver, completely avoid flour-based whole grains. Go for the wheat alternatives such as brown rice, quinoa, couscous, oats and multigrain brown bread. Wheat-based whole grains not only keep your blood sugar levels in check but also reduces fat deposit, both good for your liver.