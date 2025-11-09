5 movies to watch this Thanksgiving

Udisha
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973)
This animated film is a perfect family watch on Thanksgiving. The movie revolves around a Thanksgiving dinner that Snoopy decides to cook along with his friends.
Instant Family (2018)
Pete and Ellie are a married couple who decide to adopt kids and end up adopting a teenage daughter along with her two siblings. The ride is not easy for anyone, but the chaos, calm and bonding that the family goes through, happens during the holidays, beginning on Thanksgiving.
Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987)
This Thanksgiving comedy is one of the best holiday movies. Neal Page, played by Steve Martin must reach home for Thanksgiving dinner with his family in Chicago. However, when his flight is rerouted to Kansas, he meets with challenges and adventure, and finally Del Griffith (John Candy) who joins him on the ride.
Pieces of April (2003)
Katie Holmes plays the rebellious April Burns in the dramedy who is distant from her family, However, she finds out that her mother has cancer, she invites her entire family to her New York City apartment for Thanksgiving but faces challenges.
Friendsgiving (2020)
Starring Malin Åkerman, Kat Dennings, Aisha Tyler, Chelsea Peretti, Christine Taylor and others, this movie is a story about female friendship with some drama. Best friends Molly and Abby want to have an intimate holiday dinner but a series of uninvited guests turn the dinner into chaos and confusion.