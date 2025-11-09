7 unmissable Christmas train journeys you need to experience in winter

DEBOLINA ROY
The Glacier Express makes for one of the most iconic Christmas train journeys in the world, gliding from Zermatt to St. Moritz through 291 bridges and 91 tunnels. Expect snow-draped peaks, glass-roofed coaches, and a slow, scenic ride through the Swiss Alps.
This legendary route, made famous as the Hogwarts Express, is among the most magical train journeys in Europe. Running between Fort William and Mallaig, it crosses the Glenfinnan Viaduct with breathtaking winter views straight out of a movie.
India's own winter wonder! The Darjeeling Toy Train offers short "joy rides" between Darjeeling and Ghum during the festive season. This train journey lets you soak in the pine-scented air, tea gardens, and colonial-era charm under misty skies.
For a very luxurious take on Christmas train journeys, the Rocky Mountaineer winds its way through Canada's snow-blanketed Rockies; with glass-domed coaches, gourmet dining, and picture-perfect mountain views, it's winter romance on rails.
This UNESCO-listed heritage line runs from Mettupalayam to Ooty through lush blue hills. A favourite for winter travellers, the Nilgiri route transforms into one of India's most charming Christmas train rides with mist, forests, and colonial nostalgia.
A Christmas-themed ride inspired by the classic Christmas movie brings festive magic alive. Its passengers sip hot chocolate, meet Santa, and listen to carols while the train traverses through snowy landscapes, thus making it one of the most loved Christmas journeys for families.
It's a route that crosses two countries in one ride, offering breathtaking Alpine views, frozen lakes, and snow tunnels. The Bernina Express is one of the most scenic Christmas train journeys in Europe, combining Swiss precision with Italian charm.