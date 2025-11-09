Have a pet dog? Do not keep these plants in your home

Udisha
Oleander
While it may be a common plant to have in your home garden, it is dangerous for dogs. It is toxic for the heart and can even be fatal if a dog comes in contact.
Azaleas
Another plant that is toxic for your pet dog and can cause heart issues and weakness. A small amount of this shrub can make your dog fall very sick.
Aloe Vera
This may come as a surprise since it is so useful to human beings. However, the gel, if eaten, can cause a tummy upset and make your dog vomit. If you have this plant in your home, make sure it is out of reach.
Philodendron
A very common houseplant, this has calcium oxalates that causes drooling in your dog's pain and also pain in the mouth. If your dog eats the plant, they may not want to eat their own food.
Pothos
This plant is known to purify air but is actually toxic to dogs. Nibbling this can lead to vomiting and drooling. It is best to avoid it.
Autumn Crocus
This plant can do serious harm to your dog such as cause kidney failure among other health issues. What makes it more dangerous is that the symptoms don't appear immediately after dogs chew on the plant.
Sago Palm
Known to be one of the most toxic plants for dogs, the seeds of this plant are the most poisonous. A very small nibble can lead to severe illnesses such as liver failure, seizures and continuous vomiting.