Magical movie nights: 5 Christmas movies for kids

DEBOLINA ROY

The Polar Express (2004)

A visually stunning tale about belief and courage, The Polar Express chronicles one young boy's magical journey to the North Pole. But it's more than just a Christmas watch: it's teaching kids about the power of faith and wonder.

The Polar Express, one of the most popular Christmas movies for kids.

Elf (2003)

Will Ferrell's Elf is more than comedy; it's a reminder that childlike joy can thrive even in the busiest of cities. Buddy's wide-eyed innocence and optimism make this one of the most feel-good Christmas movies there is, for kids and adults alike.

Buddy the Elf proves that laughter and kindness never go out of style.

The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

Netflix's new Christmas adventure follows two siblings who team up with Santa after a mishap. Packed with humour, dazzling effects, and a cool modern Santa, it’s a refreshing take for today’s generation of young viewers.

One of the modern family favourite Christmas movies for kids.

Home Alone (1990)

A cult classic that never gets old, Home Alone captures independence and wit in a manner no other film can. For many families, it's the first introduction to clever problem-solving, disguised as hilarious Christmas chaos

Smart, funny, and full of mischief, Kevin’s Christmas story never gets old.

Klaus (2019)

With beautiful animation and deep emotion, Klaus reimagines the origin of Santa Claus. It stands out for its layered storytelling and universal message that a single act of kindness can transform an entire town.

One of the best animated Christmas movies for kids.
