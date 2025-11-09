Magical movie nights: 5 Christmas movies for kids

DEBOLINA ROY
A visually stunning tale about belief and courage, The Polar Express chronicles one young boy's magical journey to the North Pole. But it's more than just a Christmas watch: it's teaching kids about the power of faith and wonder.
Will Ferrell's Elf is more than comedy; it's a reminder that childlike joy can thrive even in the busiest of cities. Buddy's wide-eyed innocence and optimism make this one of the most feel-good Christmas movies there is, for kids and adults alike.
Netflix's new Christmas adventure follows two siblings who team up with Santa after a mishap. Packed with humour, dazzling effects, and a cool modern Santa, it’s a refreshing take for today’s generation of young viewers.
A cult classic that never gets old, Home Alone captures independence and wit in a manner no other film can. For many families, it's the first introduction to clever problem-solving, disguised as hilarious Christmas chaos
With beautiful animation and deep emotion, Klaus reimagines the origin of Santa Claus. It stands out for its layered storytelling and universal message that a single act of kindness can transform an entire town.