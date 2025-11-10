5 less crowded beaches in Goa that will take your breath away

Udisha
Butterfly Beach
Getting to this beach will require you to trek a little, so make sure you are wearing the right outfit. However, once you get there, you will be standing in one of the most beautiful beaches in Goa and there are very few people to kill the vibe.
Querim Beach
Located in the northernmost tip of Goa, not many tourists visit this quiet, tranquil beach. Known for its golden sand, you can swim or sunbathe in peace.
Kakolem Beach
This natural beach in Goa is one of the prettiest beaches that is less frequented. Known as the "waterfall beach", this beach has two natural waterfalls, that makes this a unique destination.
Cavelossim Beach
This beach sees the Sal River and the Arabian Sea meet, creating a marvellous scenery no other beach in Goa provides. While this is usually less crowded, the beach has beautiful cafes and resorts around it.
Benaulim Beach
A popular shoreline, this beach is famous for fishing and is quite secluded. This beach offers popular beach shacks and a serene environment, making it the perfect holiday getaway.