5 things to know about the trending soft goth makeup look

DEBOLINA ROY
Unlike the harsh and dark goth style in the 2000s, this look of Soft Goth makeup celebrates subtlety. It is all about soft greys, berry lips, and subtle smudging that makes it powerful instead of overpowering.
Forget perfect lip lines; soft goth lips look like they have been kissed and blurred. Shades of mulberry, mauve, or brick red make it effortlessly undone yet striking.
Smudged eyeliner, taupe shadows, and wispy lashes define the trend. The idea is to appear like you have been up all night dreaming, not crying. The Soft Goth makeup look is all about embracing imperfections.
From caramel to porcelain, this Soft Goth makeup look flatters everyone. The balance of depth and light in the makeup means you can tailor the shades: deep plum for dusky tones, cool mocha for fair.
Jenna Ortega, Charli XCX, and Lana Del Rey have all championed the look. Their versions — moody, feminine, and confident — have turned “goth” into the new “glam.”
It's wearable, bold, and emotional, the kind of makeup that tells a story. The Soft Goth makeup look is not just beauty but rather self-expression in its quietest, most powerful form.