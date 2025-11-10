5 things to know about The Vampire Lestat

Udisha
Not a standalone series
The Vampire Lestat is actually the new title that has been introduced for the third season of the existing AMC series, Interview with the Vampire. The retitled season marks a shift in the series.
The show is based on a book series
The show is an adaptation of Anne Rice's The Vampire Chronicles. The new season will adapt the second book of the series, The Vampire Lestat, the same name that the series has been changed to.
The new season will premiere in 2026
The third season of the AMC show is currently in production and is so far expected to release sometime in 2026. The exact date is yet to be announced.
The OG creative team will return for the new season
The show's executive producer is Rolin Jones and the music is being composed by the series composer Daniel Hart. Sam Reid will return as Lestat de Lioncourt, along with Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy.
What is the season about?
Season 3, titled The Vampire Lestat will delve into the origin story of Lestat de Lioncourt and critics suggest that his family background and upbringing may be a major point of focus.