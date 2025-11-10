6 dishes that can be enjoyed in a jar or cup

Subhadrika Sen
Have no time for breakfast or lunch, pack a salad on the go.
Overnight oats in jars with layers of oats, fruits and nuts are a perfect start to the day - in a jar!
Having a house -party, make soem delicous prawn cocktails in a cup that one can enjoy while chatting with the guests.
Craving for some comfort food? Cup noodles always comes to the rescue.
Have a sweet tooth? The cheesecake in a jar is your ultimate friend.
Special occassion, lessa budget - the grand tiramisu jar is the perfect way to comfort yourself and please others.