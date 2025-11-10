8 ways to style a boring, white room

Subhadrika Sen
Shade it wise: Whites come in different shades. Try and use the effect to layer the colours accordingly.
Texture it right: Use whites in different textures like matte, rugged, cotton, linen etc to give it a 3-D look.
Add warmth: even if you have an all white room, add slight touches of other neutral shades or keep indoor plants.
Contrast well: Use multi-stripes to intriduce contrasts or use boho pillow covers to add a touch of colour to an all-white room.
Play with light: Always keep lights at strategic points so that the light and shadow game can change the whole look of an all-white room.
Add artworks: Wall arts can change the look of a room. Incorporate some so that there is a break in the monotone of white.
Consider architecture: It need not be the decor that is white always. Sometimes, the architecture can also be arranged to be white with layers or abstraction.
Subtle colours: A white room need not be completely white all the time. From the window curtains to a wall mural or the upholstery, one can add light colours like taupe, mauve, grey etc.