4 hair care mistakes that could be aggravating your dandruff

Udisha
Washing your hair frequently
Shampooing your hair too often leads to an excessively dry scalp, a breeding ground for dandruff. Washing the hair regularly strips its of natural oils, which causes irritation in the scalp.
Not washing your hair enough
While too much is not good, hardly washing your hair leads to an unclean, sweaty scalp, full of dead cells, an environment where dandruff can thrive. Washing your hair 2-3 times a week is ideal.
Using harsh hair products
Hair care products such as shampoos that contain chemicals like sulphates and parabens do more harm than good to your hair. It leads to an irritating scalp and aggravates dandruff problems.
Excessive heat styling
If you style your hair with blow dryers, straighteners and curling irons too frequently, the natural barrier of your scalp will degrade leading to increased flaking. So, always remember to use a heat protectant spray!