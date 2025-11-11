4 reasons why V for Vendetta is a cult classic- and making a comeback

DEBOLINA ROY
Released in 2005, V for Vendetta captured all the tension of political unrest, media control, and freedom of speech during that period; themes still echoing almost twenty years later.
The Guy Fawkes mask, worn by the mysterious V, transcended generations. From global protests to pop culture, it became a universal symbol of resistance and anonymity.
V for Vendetta reformed comic-book adaptations with its lean direction, philosophical speeches, and beautiful visuals. It was less about revenge than it was about identity, rebellion, and movement.
Based on Alan Moore and David Lloyd's graphic novel from the 1980s, the film paid its respects to the dark political satire of the original, but attempted something bolder cinematically.