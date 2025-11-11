5 important questions to ask before buying an apartment

DEBOLINA ROY
One of the first questions to ask before buying an apartment is the complete price, including registration, GST, maintenance charges, parking fees, etc. The actual price is often far more than just what is advertised.
Always do your research on the developer and be sure they are RERA approved (Real Estate Regulatory Authority). It is possibly one of the most important questions to ask and it just so happens to address whether your investment is safe and permitted.
Prior to signing, be sure to ask explicitly about all features that are included, like power back-up, clubhouse, etc. Often, hidden costs come later, so looking into this is one of the smarter questions to ask.
Always check the title rights, NOCs, occupancy documentation, etc. Knowing the legal structure is number one on the questions to ask before buying an apartment. It will protect you from hassle later.
The location is going to decide your lifestyle, and then also the resale potential. Factors on infrastructure plans for the area, schools, transit systems, etc., are going to impact future potential real estate returns and are a key question to ask.