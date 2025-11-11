5 juices to include in your diet for the wedding glow

Subhadrika Sen
Beetroot and Pomegranate: improves blood circulation, promotes anti-ageing and gives a flushed look as if you have used a natural blusher.
Carrot and Orange: Add some ginger and lemon juice for tissue repair, Vitamin C and gut cleansing.
Cucumber, lemon and mint: Keeps you refreshed, recharged and hydrated by detoxing the body.
Pineapple and Turmeric: reduces acne and associated skin issues, brightens the skin, and balances electrolytes.
Green Veggies: like spinach, cucumber, green apple, lime, celery and kale detoxifies the body and brightens the complexion while reducing inflammation and puffiness.