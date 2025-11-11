5 warm and easy winter desserts you can make at home

DEBOLINA ROY
The ultimate indulgence of the winter season is Gajar Ka Halwa, made with slow-cooked carrots, ghee, milk, and cardamom. Its rich aroma and comforting sweetness have turned this into a timeless favourite across Indian homes.
One of the easiest winter desserts, this Rajasthani delight is cooked to perfection with roasted moong dal in ghee and sweetened with sugar syrup. Served warm, it’s the perfect festive pick-me-up for cold winter evenings.
This is one kind of dessert that never stops amazing people. A soft outer layer with a molten chocolate interior, the lava cake simply defines comfort. Pair it with vanilla ice cream for that hot-cold contrast.
This British-American favourite, made with a simple mix of cinnamon-spiced apples and crunchy oat topping. It's wholesome, easy, and among the most comforting desserts to bake at home during winter.
No patience to bake desserts? No problem. Mix cocoa, flour, sugar, and milk in a mug; microwave for 90 seconds. This is one of the quickest winter desserts, which is a pure chocolatey joy on a freezing night.