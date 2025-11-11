6 ways to incorporate sandalwood in your home

Subhadrika Sen
Candle: Lovers cannot do without at least one sandalwood candle in their collection.
Incense sticks: Made of sandalwood is often preferred during prayer rituals.
Potpourri: It is one of the common ways to enhance fragrance at home.
Sandalwood powder: It can be a a part of your wellness or bath routine for a healthy skin or simply place it for the aroma.
Showpieces: Sandalwood is a major component in woodcarving technique to make home decor pieces.
Woodboard: You can check out wall panels or bed rests made of sandalwood that would leave its subtle aroma all over the place.