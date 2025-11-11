7 feel-good shows to watch this winter when motivation’s low

Atreyee Poddar

Winter’s here. The daylight’s gone, the motivation’s on vacation, and everyone’s suddenly obsessed with “hygge.” Translation: we’re all just trying to stay warm and mildly functional. So if your social battery’s flat and your body’s 80% chai, here’s what to watch instead of pretending to thrive.

Gilmore Girls

Cups and cups of coffee, small-town gossip, and a town that looks like a Hallmark card. Lorelai and Rory make dysfunction look charming. If comfort had a ZIP code, it’d be Stars Hollow.

Dash & Lily

Teenagers flirting through a notebook at Christmas. It’s cheesy, yes, but so is fondue and we still love that. You’ll roll your eyes but finish the whole thing in one sitting.

New Girl

Jess, Nick, Schmidt, Winston — four adults functioning at the maturity level of a dorm room. It’s dumb but in the best way. Watch when your brain can’t handle plot but you still need serotonin.

Schitt’s Creek

The show that taught us emotional growth and better eyebrows can coexist. Rich people lose everything, discover empathy, and serve looks while doing it. Moira Rose for president.

Home for Christmas

A Norwegian woman lies about having a boyfriend, then tries to find one before Christmas dinner. Awkward, snowy, painfully relatable. Basically Tinder meets seasonal depression.

Derry Girls

Teenhood in Northern Ireland during the ’90s — lots of eyeliner, Catholic guilt, and friendship so real it hurts. You’ll laugh so hard you forget it’s technically political.

Grace and Frankie

Two women dumped by their husbands (for each other) form a reluctant alliance that turns into a friendship stronger than collagen. It’s hilarious, raw, and weirdly motivating.

Click here