7 feel-good shows to watch this winter when motivation’s low

Atreyee Poddar
Winter’s here. The daylight’s gone, the motivation’s on vacation, and everyone’s suddenly obsessed with “hygge.” Translation: we’re all just trying to stay warm and mildly functional. So if your social battery’s flat and your body’s 80% chai, here’s what to watch instead of pretending to thrive.
Cups and cups of coffee, small-town gossip, and a town that looks like a Hallmark card. Lorelai and Rory make dysfunction look charming. If comfort had a ZIP code, it’d be Stars Hollow.
Teenagers flirting through a notebook at Christmas. It’s cheesy, yes, but so is fondue and we still love that. You’ll roll your eyes but finish the whole thing in one sitting.
Jess, Nick, Schmidt, Winston — four adults functioning at the maturity level of a dorm room. It’s dumb but in the best way. Watch when your brain can’t handle plot but you still need serotonin.
The show that taught us emotional growth and better eyebrows can coexist. Rich people lose everything, discover empathy, and serve looks while doing it. Moira Rose for president.
A Norwegian woman lies about having a boyfriend, then tries to find one before Christmas dinner. Awkward, snowy, painfully relatable. Basically Tinder meets seasonal depression.
Teenhood in Northern Ireland during the ’90s — lots of eyeliner, Catholic guilt, and friendship so real it hurts. You’ll laugh so hard you forget it’s technically political.
Two women dumped by their husbands (for each other) form a reluctant alliance that turns into a friendship stronger than collagen. It’s hilarious, raw, and weirdly motivating.