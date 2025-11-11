Why Dharmendra and Hema Malini's on-screen chemistry was a hit: 4 key moments

DEBOLINA ROY
Their first film together was Tum Haseen Main Jawan, which started an iconic pairing. Hema played the spirited Seema, while Dharmendra was the dashing hero. The natural comfort, the play of words between them, set the tone for a chemistry which would soon become part of Bollywood history.
In Sholay, 1975, the “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” song wasn’t a mere dance; it was raw emotion. Basanti, played by Hema, dances barefoot on shattered glass to save captive Veeru. The intensity between them transcended the screen because of the unbridled courage, love, and sacrifice in that one moment.
Seeta Aur Geeta was a pleasure to watch, mainly because of Hema's dual role and Dharmendra's effortless charm. Whether he was wooing the shy Seeta or sparring with the feisty Geeta, their timing and energy made every interaction come alive, a true rom-com before the term existed.
By Dream Girl, their real-life love story had blossomed, and it showed. Every look, every line carried a warmth only genuine affection can create. This film cemented Dharmendra and Hema Malini as Bollywood’s golden couple, in reel and real life.