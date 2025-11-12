4 money lessons you should never give your kids

Team Indulge
Money is the root of all evil
Teaching kids that money itself is bad can create guilt or fear around success. Instead, emphasize that it’s how money is used that defines its value.
Don’t talk about money
Avoiding money conversations keeps kids financially unaware. Open discussions help them understand budgeting, saving, and responsible spending early on.
Credit cards are free money
This misconception can lead to debt trouble later. Teach kids that credit is borrowed money that must be repaid with interest.
You can buy happiness
Equating money with happiness encourages materialism. Instead, show them that true satisfaction comes from meaningful experiences, relationships, and purpose.