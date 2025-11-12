4 things to know about boxer Nishant Dev, who has an unbeaten professional record

Udisha
Nishant Dev started boxing in 2012
Indian professional boxer, Nishant Dev was born on December 23, 2000 in Haryana. He began boxing in 2012 after being inspired by his uncle, also a professional boxer.
Training and debut
Nishant Dev trained under Surender Chauhan at Karan Stadium. His debut came in the World Boxing Championship 2021, marking his journey as a renowned name in the 71 kg category.
Nishant Dev won a medal before becoming a professional
The Indian boxer even won medals as an amateur! He clinched the bronze medal at the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships in the 71 kg category. The tournament had taken place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
The boxer has an unbeaten record
Recently, Nishant Dev improved his professional record by having a staggering 4-0 unbeaten run since his professional debut, after dominating each of the 10 rounds in the super welterweight bout at the Caribe Royale Resort, Orlando, Florida on Saturday.