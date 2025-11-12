5 cucumber detox water to try this winter

Subhadrika Sen
Cucumber-mint: start with the basics. A cool drink with the freshness of mint leaves.
Cucumber-basil: Refreshing and nutritious, this detox drink can help is solving all your gut problems.
Cucumber-citrus: blend in the cool cucumber with the tangy winter-special citrus fruits like lemon or orange for a hint of tang and a lot of energy.
Cucumber-strawberry: Packed with a hint of sweetness and loads of anti-oxidants, this is one combination you should not miss out on.
Cucumber-blueberry: go exotic with your choices and get the cucumber-blueberry cocnotion to start off your day with.