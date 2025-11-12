5 players who had issues or conflicts with Pep Guardiola

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Pep Guardiola coached Zlathan Ibrahimovic when he joined Barcelona in 2009. However, due to issues, the player had to leave after just one season at the club.

"As a coach, he was fantastic. As a person, I’ve no comments about that, that’s something else. He’s not a man, there’s nothing more to say", Zlatan had said at the time.