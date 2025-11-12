5 players who had issues or conflicts with Pep Guardiola

Udisha
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Pep Guardiola coached Zlathan Ibrahimovic when he joined Barcelona in 2009. However, due to issues, the player had to leave after just one season at the club.
"As a coach, he was fantastic. As a person, I’ve no comments about that, that’s something else. He’s not a man, there’s nothing more to say", Zlatan had said at the time.
Samuel Eto’o
Samuel Eto’o and Pep Guardiola worked together in the 2008-09 season at FC Barcelona. Despite his best efforts, the coach could not establish a good relationship with Samuel.
"My experience with Pep at Barcelona was what it was, but on a personal level it wasn’t what we hoped for. Many players have said the same about him", the player had said.
Yaya Toure
Pep Guardiola had coached Yaya Toure both in FC Barcelona and Manchester City. However, they had a famously strained relationship.
Toure had criticised his former coach which he later apologised for, saying, "When something happens that is wrong and you make a mistake...you have to make it OK. I want to apologise for doing something wrong".
Joe Hart
The goalkeeper had once revealed that Pep Guardiola had said that he does not feel their partnership could work when he joined Manchester City.
"I think it’s only fair I be given the opportunity", Joe Hart had replied. However, goalkeeper Claudio Bravo had soon replaced him as the No 1 keeper in the club.
Joao Cancelo
Pep Guardiola had loaned Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich in January 2023, a move considered risky. However, Joao had not taken it well, especially after Pep's Manchester City knocked his club out of Champions League.
The Portuguese player had later said, "I think Manchester City were a bit ungrateful to me when they said that because I was a very important player in the years I was there. I never failed in my commitment to the club, to the fans. I always gave everything".