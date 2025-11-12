5 unknown facts about Rhea Ripley, the ultimate WWE icon

DEBOLINA ROY
One of the most surprising unknown facts about Rhea Ripley is that she was born Demi Bennett in Adelaide, Australia. When she joined WWE in 2017, she adopted the name Rhea Ripley, and the rest became wrestling history.
Before wrestling, she was an all-around sportswoman, having engaged in soccer, rugby, netball, swimming, and even karate. This influences her in-ring strength and agility early on in her wrestling career.
In 2023, she entered the Royal Rumble at #1 and went on to win, becoming the first woman in WWE history to do so. Such an iconic moment cemented her status as one of the toughest competitors ever.
Another fun entry in the list of unknown facts about Rhea Ripley is that her entrance theme, "Demon in Your Dreams", is by Motionless in White, one of her favourite metal bands. Her love for heavy metal inspires her bold fashion and dark aesthetic.
Outside the ring, Rhea is engaged to Australian wrestler Buddy Matthews from AEW. Their relationship is built on mutual respect, discipline, and a shared love for wrestling.