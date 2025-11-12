5 upcoming concerts in India you can't afford to miss

Sonu Nigam ‘Satrangi Re’ Tour

The unforgettable voice of Bollywood will take you on an emotional musical journey. The seven-city tour will see each concert themed on a “colour” of emotion. Expect great hits, nostalgia, and musical storytelling; it is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly awaited upcoming concerts in India.

Place: Hyderabad (29th Nov), Kolkata (6th Dec), Ahmedabad (21st Dec), Pune (10th Jan), Shillong (31st Jan), Delhi (28th Mar)

Tickets: Rs. 1,799 onwards