5 upcoming concerts in India you can't afford to miss

The R&B superstar behind two iconic hits, “Smack That” and “Chammak Challo”, is back in India this November. Prepare for some high-energy entertainment with 2000s nostalgia. Apart from some minor crowd issues in Delhi, Akon remains the ultimate crowd magnet in every city.
Place: Bengaluru (Nov 14), Mumbai (Nov 16)
Tickets: Rs. 3,500 onwards
The unforgettable voice of Bollywood will take you on an emotional musical journey. The seven-city tour will see each concert themed on a “colour” of emotion. Expect great hits, nostalgia, and musical storytelling; it is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly awaited upcoming concerts in India.
Place: Hyderabad (29th Nov), Kolkata (6th Dec), Ahmedabad (21st Dec), Pune (10th Jan), Shillong (31st Jan), Delhi (28th Mar)
Tickets: Rs. 1,799 onwards
German melodic house genius Ben Böhmer brings his immersive electronic sets to India. Expect an open-air, visual-heavy experience with soulful synths and deep house beats-pure magic for EDM fans tracking upcoming concerts in India.
Place: Bengaluru (Nov 16)
Tickets: Rs. 3,000 onwards
And for the very first time, the rapper is bringing his explosive Circus Maximus Tour to India! Expect pyrotechnics, cinematic visuals, and mosh pits. It's not just a music show; it is an experience altogether. Easily one of the biggest upcoming concerts in India this year.
Place: Mumbai (Nov 19)
Tickets: Rs. 5,500 onwards
Punjabi-Canadian sensation AP Dhillon is back with his signature Desi-Western vibes. "One of One India Tour" will go through 8 cities: Delhi NCR, Ludhiana, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. Expect new tracks, visual-heavy production, and unbeatable energy.
Place: Ahmedabad (5th Dec), Delhi (7th Dec), Ludiana (12th Dec), Pune (14th Dec), Bengaluru (19th Dec), Kolkata (21st Dec), Mumbai (26th Dec), Jaipur (28th Dec)
Ticket: Rs. 999 onwards