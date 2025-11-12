5 upcoming concerts in India you can't afford to miss

DEBOLINA ROY

Akon India Tour

The R&B superstar behind two iconic hits, “Smack That” and “Chammak Challo”, is back in India this November. Prepare for some high-energy entertainment with 2000s nostalgia. Apart from some minor crowd issues in Delhi, Akon remains the ultimate crowd magnet in every city.

Place: Bengaluru (Nov 14), Mumbai (Nov 16)

Tickets: Rs. 3,500 onwards

Akon India Tour

Sonu Nigam ‘Satrangi Re’ Tour

The unforgettable voice of Bollywood will take you on an emotional musical journey. The seven-city tour will see each concert themed on a “colour” of emotion. Expect great hits, nostalgia, and musical storytelling; it is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly awaited upcoming concerts in India.

Place: Hyderabad (29th Nov), Kolkata (6th Dec), Ahmedabad (21st Dec), Pune (10th Jan), Shillong (31st Jan), Delhi (28th Mar)

Tickets: Rs. 1,799 onwards

Sonum Nigam's upcoming concerts in India

Ben Böhmer India Tour

German melodic house genius Ben Böhmer brings his immersive electronic sets to India. Expect an open-air, visual-heavy experience with soulful synths and deep house beats-pure magic for EDM fans tracking upcoming concerts in India.

Place:  Bengaluru (Nov 16)

Tickets: Rs. 3,000 onwards

Ben Böhmer's music concert

Travis Scott Circus Maximus Tour

And for the very first time, the rapper is bringing his explosive Circus Maximus Tour to India! Expect pyrotechnics, cinematic visuals, and mosh pits. It's not just a music show; it is an experience altogether. Easily one of the biggest upcoming concerts in India this year.

Place: Mumbai (Nov 19)

Tickets: Rs. 5,500 onwards

Travis Scott Circus Maximus concert

AP Dhillon One of One India Tour

Punjabi-Canadian sensation AP Dhillon is back with his signature Desi-Western vibes. "One of One India Tour" will go through 8 cities: Delhi NCR, Ludhiana, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. Expect new tracks, visual-heavy production, and unbeatable energy.

Place: Ahmedabad (5th Dec), Delhi (7th Dec), Ludiana (12th Dec), Pune (14th Dec), Bengaluru (19th Dec), Kolkata (21st Dec), Mumbai (26th Dec), Jaipur (28th Dec)

Ticket: Rs. 999 onwards

AP Dhillon's upcoming concerts in India
Click here