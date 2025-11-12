6 most famous literary graves in Paris

Udisha
Oscar Wilde
Often dubbed the "most kissed" grave, Oscar Wilde's grave is in the Père Lachaise cemetery in Paris. Covered in lipstick marks form travellers, the grave's unique tomb is carved by Jacob Epstein.
Samuel Beckett
Located in Paris' Le cimetière du Montparnasse, Samuel Beckett's grave is not grand but attracts literary enthusiasts who want to pay homage to the man who championed Absurdist literature.
Jean-Paul Sartre and Simone de Beauvoir
At Le cimetière du Montparnasse in Paris, two literary luminaries and lifelong partners, Jean-Paul Sartre and Simone de Beauvoir share a grave. The grave is filled with notes from visitors over the decades.
Honoré de Balzac
This grave in Paris' Père Lachaise cemetery celebrates the world renowned French novelist and is known for the sculpture on the tomb which is an homage to Balzac's vast, La Comédie Humaine.
Colette
Another famous literary grave at Père Lachaise cemetery, visitors leave notes, flowers and inscriptions on Colette's grave, remembering her for her works on love, idea of independence and Parisian modernity.
Charles Baudelaire
Situated in Le cimetière du Montparnasse, Charles Baudelaire rests in the modest family vault in the cemetery. Visitors drop by the grave often, remembering him for his literary genius and offering flowers.