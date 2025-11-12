Here's what to know about the "big four" snakes of India

Udisha
Common Krait
Found in both rural and urban areas, this nocturnal snake is known by its slightly yellow or blue body marked with narrow white strips. The common krait is extremely venomous and the venom can cause paralysis as well.
Russell's Viper
This aggressive snake is behind majority of the snake bite deaths in India. With a brown and yellow body covered in dark spots, this fast-moving snake is found in rural as well as urban areas and is very dangerous.
Indian Cobra
This snake has a cultural and religious significance in India, and is often called "King Cobra". Known for showing off its hood when it feels threatened, the Indian cobra is usually black and sometimes brown. Found all across India, it usually treads the path humans walk on.
Saw-scaled Viper
Highly venomous, this snake is responsible for many bites in India. Usually found in dry areas, this viper is the smallest of the big four snakes in India. With a slender body, it is known by the diamond patterns on the body.