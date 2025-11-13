5 easy and warm one pot dinners to make on cozy winter nights

Thukpa

If anything spells out comfort food, it is a soupy thukpa that can easily be your best friend on winter nights. This Tibetan noodle soup is extremely popular and can be made in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Take vegetable or chicken broth, boil some noodles in it and add vegetables like capsicum, spring onion and cabbage. Do not forget to add garlic and ginger and put in the required spices such as coriander powder, sichuan pepper and black pepper. Voila! Enjoy it as you binge watch your favourite series.