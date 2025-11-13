5 easy and warm one pot dinners to make on cozy winter nights

Udisha
Chicken Stew
This classic one pot meal will not only keep you warm on cold winter nights but will also aid in digestion. This healthy meal is easy to make. Put the chicken, your choice of vegetables such as carrots, potatoes, beans and so on in one pan. Fill it up with some water, salt, whole spices and a dash of butter. boil it on low heat and your meal is ready!
Chicken roast with vegetables
Nothing says winters like a good chicken roast with your favourite veggies. Take an oven-friendly utensil and butter it up. Take chicken breast and thigh pieces, or a whole chicken, and fill up the rest of the tray with cut up vegetables. Drizzle some oil, herbs of choice and put in the oven to roast. Once ready, enjoy with some bread.
Lasagna
If you are craving some cheese on cozy winter nights, this is the go-to one pot dish. For the perfect comfort lasagna, take some ground meat, marinate it with marinara sauce, top it with pre-shredded mozzarella cheese and lasagna sheet, repeat the process. Give a final layering of parmesan and mozzarella cheese and put it in the oven. Your cheesy lasagna will be ready in no time.
Thukpa
If anything spells out comfort food, it is a soupy thukpa that can easily be your best friend on winter nights. This Tibetan noodle soup is extremely popular and can be made in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Take vegetable or chicken broth, boil some noodles in it and add vegetables like capsicum, spring onion and cabbage. Do not forget to add garlic and ginger and put in the required spices such as coriander powder, sichuan pepper and black pepper. Voila! Enjoy it as you binge watch your favourite series.
Khichdi
The desi heart craves some tasty, home-made khichdi on winter nights. This popular South Asian dish has various versions depending on the region but the prime ingredients are rice and lentils, specifically moong daal. This one pot meal requires you to put the ingredients along with vegetables such as carrots, cauliflower, peas, potatoes and required spices which are cumin, turmeric, ginger, garlic, whole spices and of course, the hero ingredient: ghee or clarified butter. Serve it hot for the best experience.