You’ve been doing it wrong! Selena Gomez’s skincare routine flips the script

DEBOLINA ROY
Unlike most of us, Selena starts her routine with a serum first. The serum helps dissolve makeup and prep the skin. It's her own way of breaking the "cleanse first" norm - and apparently, it works wonders.
Next, she moves on to removing every last trace of makeup with micellar water. The trick for Selena? Use it with a soft cloth, gentle enough for her sensitive skin.
For this delicate area under the eyes, Selena takes it a notch higher. She uses a damp beauty sponge dipped in micellar water. It's her pro trick to take off eye makeup without tugging or redness.
She then applies a hydrating toner with a reusable cotton pad. This step rebalances the skin and preps it for hydration because hydration is the real star of Selena Gomez’s skincare routine.
First, she uses a few drops of nourishing facial oil before moisturizing. It adds radiance and helps seal in moisture, so the glow lasts even after long days on set.
Selena loves layering! First, a lightweight moisturiser, then a richer cream on top. It's this double-hydration method that keeps her skin supple and red-carpet ready.
She never misses skincare, even when she is really exhausted. Consistency over products is her mantra and indeed, the mainstay of her glowing skin.