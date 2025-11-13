You’ve been doing it wrong! Selena Gomez’s skincare routine flips the script

DEBOLINA ROY

Step 1: Serum before cleanser (yes, really!)

Unlike most of us, Selena starts her routine with a serum first. The serum helps dissolve makeup and prep the skin. It's her own way of breaking the "cleanse first" norm - and apparently, it works wonders.

Serum. first step Selena Gomez's skincare routine

Step 2: Micellar magic

Next, she moves on to removing every last trace of makeup with micellar water. The trick for Selena? Use it with a soft cloth, gentle enough for her sensitive skin.

Then comes Micellar Water

Step 3: Beauty blender cleanse for eyes

For this delicate area under the eyes, Selena takes it a notch higher. She uses a damp beauty sponge dipped in micellar water. It's her pro trick to take off eye makeup without tugging or redness.

Beauty blender for makeup removal? Genius move, Selena!

Step 4: Hydrating toner to rebalance

She then applies a hydrating toner with a reusable cotton pad. This step rebalances the skin and preps it for hydration because hydration is the real star of Selena Gomez’s skincare routine.

Toner to the rescue-for that fresh, dewy base.

Step 5: Glow with facial oil

First, she uses a few drops of nourishing facial oil before moisturizing. It adds radiance and helps seal in moisture, so the glow lasts even after long days on set.

Facial oil first, glow guaranteed.

Step 6: Double moisturizer layer

Selena loves layering! First, a lightweight moisturiser, then a richer cream on top. It's this double-hydration method that keeps her skin supple and red-carpet ready.

Double the moisturiser, double the glow.

Step 7: Her golden rule: never skip a night

She never misses skincare, even when she is really exhausted. Consistency over products is her mantra and indeed, the mainstay of her glowing skin.

The secret? She never goes to bed without her skin-care ritual.
Click here