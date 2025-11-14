5 biggest milestones in Rohit Sharma's career

Udisha
Highest individual ODI score
Indian cricketer holds the record for the highest ever ODI score by an individual. He scored 264 runs during a match against Sri Lanka on November 13, 2014 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, breaking records.
Most centuries in a World Cup
Rohit Sharma scored a whopping five centuries at the 2019 ODI World Cup hosted by England. Putting up stellar performances, the cricketer set the record for most centuries by a player at a single World Cup.
Most T20I matches for India
Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from International Test Cricket in 2024 after playing 159 matches for India in the format. So far, he is the player with the highest T20I caps with India.
Most double centuries in ODI
With three ODI double-centuries, Rohit Sharma is the only cricketer who has scored this many 200s in ODI cricket. He scored the three double centuries against Australia in 2013, Sri Lanka in 2014 and in 2017. His score in 2014 was a record 264 runs.
Most sixes in international cricket
With 620 sixes, Rohit Sharma holds the record most international sixes by a player. Previously held by Chris Gayle, Rohit surpassed the West Indian player in 2023, justifying his nickname, "Hit-man".