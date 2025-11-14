5 homemade plant-based snacks you can make in 10 Minutes

DEBOLINA ROY
Mash chickpeas with ripe avocado, lemon juice, garlic, and a drizzle of olive oil for a creamy, protein-rich spread. It is loaded with healthy fats, high in fibre, and will keep you satisfied for hours. Spread it on toast or dip your veggies in it; either way, you will enjoy this tasty mini-meal.
Get a whole-wheat wrap, slather on the peanut butter, add some banana slices and a sprinkle of cinnamon, and roll it tightly around the fillings. It is full of slow-burning energy from the nuts, plus sweetness from the fruit. This is also a great pre-workout snack and super kid-friendly!!
A classic for a reason - hummus with crisp carrot sticks, cucumber, peppers or cherry tomatoes. It provides plant-based protein, hydration, and refreshing crunch - so you can't go wrong with this one! An easy, zero-cook snack that works every single time
Simple and quick, mix almonds, cashews, sunflower seeds, dried berries, including a handful of dark chocolate chips. One of the easiest homemade plant-based snacks you can whip up ahead of time; perfect for work-from-home snacking or long periods of time on the go!!
Dice fresh tomatoes and toss them with basil, garlic, olive oil, and a splash of balsamic. Spoon the mixture over toasted baguette slices for bright, juicy, Italian-style flavour. It’s refreshing, wholesome, and another great pick if you love homemade plant-based snacks.