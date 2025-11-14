5 most dramatic Ferrari scandals in F1 history

Udisha
Collision with Villeneuve (1997)
Michael Schumacher, who was on a Ferrari during an F1 championship at Jerez, had crashed into the car of his rival Jacques Villeneuve on purpose. Following the controversial moment, Schumacher was disqualified from the season championship and was widely criticised. Jacques Villeneuve ended up winning the championship.
Spygate (2007)
A huge scandal, Nigel Stepney, a Ferrari mechanic had spilled some important secrets about the 2007 Ferrari to Mike Coughlan, chief designer of McLaren. The automobile company got disqualified from the constructor's championship and had to pay a hefty $100 million fine. Nigel Stepney and Mike Coughlan were also let go from their jobs.
Crashgate (2008)
Another scandalous moment in F1 history was when Renault driver Nelson Piquet Jr had a deliberate crash at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix in an attempt for a safety car. Following the disqualification, Ferrari had a favourable advantage at the championship race.
Fuel sample controversy (2014)
At the prestigious Australian Grand Prix in 2014, a certain fuel sample of a Ferrari had weighed lighter than the minimum allowed weight during the pre-test. As a result, they were $100,000 and had to step away from the race.
Fuel flow controversy (2019)
Ferrari had another fuel related controversy in 2019 after Red Bull filed a complaint claiming that the car company's fuel flow system was not in compliant with the rules and regulation of that years' season. FIA led investigations following the allegations and Ferrari had to pay $100,000 as fine and change their fuel flow system. They could not bid in the championship that year.