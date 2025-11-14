7 simple work from home habits to increase your productivity

DEBOLINA ROY
A routine indicates to your brain that it’s time to do work. Wake up at the same time each day, hydrate, stretch, and do not get caught up in emails immediately.
Create a workspace you use only for work. Keep it clear of clutter, ensure it is properly lit and free from household distractions, so you can remain mentally switched on.
Technique Work in a deep focus for approximately 60-90 minute intervals with a short break after each session. This keeps you in flow, gets the most out of your focus time and also prevents burnout.
Make a list of the top three things you want to focus on. Using this list keeps you focused on the things that move the needle the most.
Turn off notifications that aren't essential, do not place your devices in a visible location, and batch-check email instead of checking email as soon as it arrives.
Get up from work every so often, stretch, hydrate, or walk. Taking brief breaks helps energise, promote creativity and the energy that comes with clarity.
Close your day on purpose. Having a targeted 5-minute log-off time helps vanquish distractions of work in your life outside of work.