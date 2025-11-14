Hardik Pandya’s watches cost more than Bungalows: 5 insanely pricey watches

DEBOLINA ROY
At the pinnacle of his collection, this extraordinarily rare platinum Nautilus is adorned with baguette-cut emeralds and showcases exceptional craftsmanship. It stands as one of the most sought-after timepieces globally; an exclusive acquisition for Hardik.
This vibrant masterpiece, the Rainbow Daytona, features a stunning array of multicolored sapphires set in 18k gold. It's among Rolex’s most elite models, beloved by celebrities around the world.
A blend of sportiness and luxury defines this Audemars Piguet Offshore model, which includes a chronograph feature alongside an impressive case design and unparalleled Swiss craftsmanship. Its bold aesthetic aligns perfectly with Pandya's dynamic character.
Among his collection's more budget-friendly options, this Hublot offers substantial elegance while still being priced similarly to a high-end vehicle. Its striking design and robust build make it a notable statement piece.
Renowned for its inspiration drawn from Formula 1 engineering, the RM 11-03 incorporates titanium elements and a skeletonized movement within a cutting-edge design. Often referred to as the "billionaire athlete watch."