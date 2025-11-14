Winter makeup trends- 7 looks taking over in 2025

DEBOLINA ROY

Soft-focus skin

Soft-focus skin is the first winter makeup trend! It’s a soft, velvety, airbrushed finish that still looks like real, natural skin, and isn't shiny, glass-like, or matte.

Iced, frosted eyes

Frost is back in a big way this winter. Think frosty icy silver, pearl, and baby blue lids (hello, 2000s).

Deep, moody pouts

Oxblood, deep plum, berry, wine... the moody lip is in full force this winter! One swipe, and you'll feel instantly glamorous and ready for cold weather!

Toasty winter glow

Terracotta, cinnamon, toffee... warm tones will cozy-up your winter glow with sculpted bronzed depth while still looking natural.

Hazy romantic blush

Blush is soft-focus this winter! Blurry, soft focus pinks, mulled wine, and berry tones will provide a pretty wash of colour to your cheeks, and a soft-focus finish that melts into your skin!

Chrome & metallic accents

Silver, bronze, multichrome; metallic liners and highlighters are taking winter makeup trends into a bright, futuristic territory.

Moody monochrome looks

One hue, endless looks; one of the most talked about winter makeup trends of 2025. Deep mauve, soft brown, taupe... monochrome winter looks are subtle and very chic.

