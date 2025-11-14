Winter makeup trends- 7 looks taking over in 2025

DEBOLINA ROY
Soft-focus skin is the first winter makeup trend! It’s a soft, velvety, airbrushed finish that still looks like real, natural skin, and isn't shiny, glass-like, or matte.
Frost is back in a big way this winter. Think frosty icy silver, pearl, and baby blue lids (hello, 2000s).
Oxblood, deep plum, berry, wine... the moody lip is in full force this winter! One swipe, and you'll feel instantly glamorous and ready for cold weather!
Terracotta, cinnamon, toffee... warm tones will cozy-up your winter glow with sculpted bronzed depth while still looking natural.
Blush is soft-focus this winter! Blurry, soft focus pinks, mulled wine, and berry tones will provide a pretty wash of colour to your cheeks, and a soft-focus finish that melts into your skin!
Silver, bronze, multichrome; metallic liners and highlighters are taking winter makeup trends into a bright, futuristic territory.
One hue, endless looks; one of the most talked about winter makeup trends of 2025. Deep mauve, soft brown, taupe... monochrome winter looks are subtle and very chic.