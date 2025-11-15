4 films inspired by true events that won hearts in 2025

Bristi Dey
The year is nearing its end, and 2025 has given us some truly classic and heartwarming films inspired by real events, stories that stirred hearts across the nation. From classic dramas to inspirational moment, each told a story that resonates even today. If you missed them, here are the ones that deserve a spot on your watchlist before the year wraps up.
Phule: Based on the lives of Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, this Ananth Mahadevan film brings to life the couple’s quiet revolution for education and equality at a time when society refused to see its value. Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa add warmth and humanity to figures long confined to textbooks. Phule is available on Zee5.
Chhaava: This biographical drama by Laxman Utekar dives into the life of Sambhaji, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, and turns all those history lessons you skimmed in school into big-screen thrill and action. And the best part? You get Vicky Kaushal as a fierce warrior caught between duty and destiny, making history feel anything but boring. Now streaming on Netflix.
Homebound: This film brings together some of the freshest faces in Bollywood, from Ishaan Khatter to Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. Inspired by an essay by journalist Basharat Peer, director Neeraj Ghaywan shapes it into both a love letter and an elegy: for home, for friendship, and for those we leave behind. It is set to release on Netflix soon.
Tanvi The Great: This film takes us through the breathtaking landscapes of Siachen, inspired by none other than Anupam Kher’s niece, Tanvi. With a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Shubhangi Dutt, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, and more, it’s a heartfelt reminder that true heroism often comes from the most unexpected places. Stream it on Netflix