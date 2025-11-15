4 money habits silently killing your wealth

Udisha
When seemingly good Investments become a burden
If you purchasing luxury products such as a fancy couch or expensive kitchenware, thinking that they are investments and will last long, it is actually not a wise financial decision and leads to money drain.
Forgetting automatic subscriptions
We often tend to subscribe to various channels and buy memberships thinking that they are small amounts. However, if the subscriptions are auto-pay, chances are you can forget about them and lose a track, leading to unnecessary spending.
Buying subpar products
If you buy a cheap product which degrades quickly leading to another purchase or an upgrade, you are basically spending multiple times for the same product just because you thought it was saving you money at first.
Being a spendthrift
The key to save money and be wealthy is to save more and invest wisely. Do not spend mindlessly just because you have a huge income. Expensive goods do not make you rice, it just drains your wealth.