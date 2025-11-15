5 hot chocolate blunders you should avoid

Subhadrika Sen
Adding water: Unless you want the hot chocolate to be runny and watery, add only milk which gives it a thick creamy base.
Low quality chocolate powder: is an instant turn off in givign you the right flavour or texture of the finished drink.
Overboiling milk: ruins the texture, gives a burnt-milk aftertaste and doesnt make it any easy for the powder to dissolve evenly in the liquid.
Lumps while dissolving: are an absolute no-no. thr trick is to add a little milk and dissolve the chocolate powder without any lumps. then add the rest of the liquid for a smoother texture.
No sugarcoating: Add a bit of sugar but also let the drink retain its natural bitterness.