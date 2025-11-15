5 sore throat remedies you should keep handy this winter

Subhadrika Sen
Saltwater Gargle: whether you have sore throat or not, keep this routine throughout winter to avoid falling prey to a bad throat.
Honey with Tea/ Water: is a popular morning routine to ward off sore throat in winter.
Herbal teas: Can replace regular milk tea so that you get the adequate nutrition to keep well durign the chilly months.
Throat candies or lozenges: can be kept handy and you can pop it in your mouth everytime your throat starts acting up.
Steam: Inhale the warm steam so that it reaches your throat and gives your respite from the constant irritation.