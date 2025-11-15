Can coconut oil make dandruff worse? Here's what we need to know

Udisha
While oiling your hair is good, you need to understand what suits your hair best. If you are using coconut oil on your religiously, thinking it will deal with your dandruff issues, take a pause.
If you have an oily scalp, coconut oil can only worsen your dandruff issue. It blocks your pores, allowing the dandruff causing fungus make a permanent home.
Malassezia fungus is what most commonly leads to dandruff. Coconut oil can actually become food for it to thrive! So yes, coconut oil is not the go-to solution if you have dandruff AND oily scalp.
However, if you have a dry scalp, coconut oil can be rejuvenating. It can hydrate your hair and the anti-fungal elements in the oil can help fight the yeast that causes dandruff.
Without mindlessly following hair care solutions, always test products to see what works for yourself. If you want to use coconut oil, have a patch-test done. If it works for you, then remember to thoroughly wash it away because oil residue can do more harm than good.