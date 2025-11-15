Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: 4 Memorable performances by Chadwick Boseman

Udisha
Black Panther (2018)
Chadwick Boseman burst into popularity as T'Challa of Wakanda in Marvel Cinematic Universe's Black Panther. His character created a new generation of fans who worshipped his honestly and charisma.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (2020)
This was Chadwick Boseman's last film before he passed away due to cancer. He played Levee, a passionate trumpeter in the film based on Blues singer Ma Rainey's life. His powerful performance earned him a posthumous Academy Award nomination.
42 (2013)
Chadwick Boseman mesmerised as Jackie Robinson in the film and the world took notice of his talent. His performance as the first African-American player in Major League Baseball, earned him critical acclaim for perfectly portraying the character.
Get On Up (2014)
Chadwick Boseman got show his inner musician in this biographical musical film. He played "Godfather of Soul", James Brown a musician who grew up in poverty, and overcame obstacles to become one of the most successful singers of his time.