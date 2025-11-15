Looking back at 4 famous paintings by Claude Monet on his 185th Birth Anniversary

Udisha
Water Lilies (1896–1926)
Impressionist artist Claude Monet's most popular painting series. He painted water lilies from various perspectives, giving them a signature of his own. The shades of colour blue, green and purple dominate the paintings that continues to inspire art.
Woman with a Parasol–Madame Monet and Her Son (1875)
This famous painting shows Claude Monet's first wife, Camille-Léonie Doncieux and Jean Monet, their son in France's Argenteuil. Monet did not want to paint a serious family portrait and hence documented a family walk on a sunny day. Painted from a low angle, Monet completed this painting in a few hours.
The Saint-Lazare Station (1877)
This painting marks a shift from Claude Monet's usual scenery landscapes. Depicting the growth of industrialism and modernism, Monet's oil painting showed a theme common in Impressionist art and movement.
Rouen Cathedral Series (1890s)
Claude Monet skilfully captured the impact of various lighting and changing environment in this series which has more than 30 paintings. The series contains painting of the cathedral at various time of the day, when everything around changes, only the cathedral remains.